The place is old and obviously not well maintained.. But we go there only for Daniel restaurant. It has a buffet to die for and the location on SZR is very convenient
10 minutes walk from Dubai Mall Metro station and its one of the smaller, older and old-fashioned malls, now overtaken by the much bigger newer variety.
So no real reason to visit it unless you live locally and not a great selection of shops / eateries.
I just went to access one of the government document happiness centres otherwise no reason to visit. Very quiet and deserted but clean
Visited Homes R Us..and the store is just amazing. Very well organized n nicely arranged, very friendly and helpful staff n well informed about their stocks