STELLAR Architect &amp; Green Building Consultants
Architects in Vadodara
    • An Architect & Green Building Consultant by profession,passionate about Architecture,Art and designs. Confident in achieving the desired goal & proactive in learning new things by keeping myself updated,my interest lies in working on green building projects for efficient design as well as certification of buildings by different green building rating systems.

    Worked as an Core Energy Consultant in the ECBC Cell in GEDA,Gujarat formed by Price WaterHouse Cooper (PwC) under United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) & supported by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to implement Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in Gujarat for commercial buildings.

    Also worked as an Senior Architect & Sustainability Consultant for different projects such as Architectural planning,Interior Designing,Project Management and Green Building Certifications such as LEED,GRIHA & IGBC at Ahmedabad.

    Expertise in different softwares such as AutoCAD,Revit,Sketch up - Vray,Photoshop,MS Office and simulation tools for energy simulation like Equest ,Design Builder,RetScreen as well as Lighting Analysis software like Ecotect,Dialux,Velux, Radiance.

    Services
    • Architect
    • Interior Designer
    • Green Building Consultant
    • Energy Consultant
    • Daylight Analysis
    • Lighting Design
    • Green Building Certifications LEED USGBC
    • LEED INDIA
    • IGBC
    • ECBC and GRIHA
    Service areas
    VADODARA
    Address
    206,INFINITY ARCADE,OPP.ONGC,PRATAPNAGAR ROAD
    390009 Vadodara
    India
    +91-9558236772
