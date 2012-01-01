Make Space Interior Establish Since 2012 and
Currently Running Successfully.
So Far, Our Firm Has Completed More Than 350 Projects In C.G.
Make-Space Interior is a Combination of Imaginative Design, Expertise, and Intense Involvement. Our Reputation Is Based On Providing The Highest Quality Of Professional Services To Every Client We Produce Work That Is Innovative, And Practical, While Keeping In Mind The Social, Economic, Environmental And Aesthetic Issues Relevant To Each Project.
Our Activities Cover Interior Design Projects Of Residential And Commercial Projects, Landscape , Vastu , Turnkey Projects Construction , Like Offices, Hotels, , Industrial Projects, Hospitals, Flats & Banglow Renovation Of Exterior And Interiors Etc.
- Services
- Landscape
- Vastu
- Turnkey Projects Construction
- Interior & Exterior
- Interior Renovation
- Service areas
- RAIPUR & All Chhattisgarh
- Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India
- Company awards
- India Achivars Awad 2019 Most Creative Interior Designer In Raipur
- SEW Eurodrive India PVT. LTD. Given Best Interior Execution Award
- Address
-
520. Lalganga Bussines Park, Pachperi Naka
492001 Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India
India
+91-9993589941 www.makespaceinterior.com