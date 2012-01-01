Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Designor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India
    Make Space Interior Establish Since 2012 and

    Currently Running Successfully.

    So Far, Our Firm Has Completed More Than 350 Projects In C.G.

    Make-Space Interior is a Combination of Imaginative Design, Expertise, and Intense Involvement. Our Reputation Is Based On Providing The Highest Quality Of Professional Services To Every Client We Produce Work That Is Innovative, And Practical, While Keeping In Mind The Social, Economic, Environmental And Aesthetic Issues Relevant To Each Project.

    Our Activities Cover Interior Design Projects Of Residential And Commercial Projects, Landscape , Vastu , Turnkey Projects  Construction , Like Offices, Hotels, , Industrial Projects, Hospitals, Flats & Banglow Renovation Of Exterior And Interiors Etc.

    Services
    • Landscape
    • Vastu
    • Turnkey Projects Construction
    • Interior & Exterior
    • Interior Renovation
    Service areas
    • RAIPUR & All Chhattisgarh
    • Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India
    Company awards
    • India Achivars Awad 2019 Most Creative Interior Designer In Raipur
    • SEW Eurodrive India PVT. LTD. Given Best Interior Execution Award
    Address
    520. Lalganga Bussines Park, Pachperi Naka
    492001 Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India
    India
    +91-9993589941 www.makespaceinterior.com
