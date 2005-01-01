Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Architects in Kochi
    MOLEKULES DESIGN FACTORY is an Interior Turnkey contracting company established in 2005 having its Corporate Office at Cochin and operating all over India. By 13 years down the line, we have grown up into an organisation with an integrated team of professionals for Interior turnkey contracting, furniture manufacturing, design consultancy, civil contracting and project management for commercial and residential projects. We dont believe in just building but adding life and colour to our customerâ€™s dreams with uncompromising quality at affordable budgets with fully encompassed in customisation and client requirements.Within a short span of time, we have served the design and execution purposes in Interior and Civil Projects of more than 200 clients and above 1300 projects on Pan India basis.

    Services
    • Interior turn key
    • commercial interior
    • hotel interiors
    • showroom inetriors
    • jewellery showroom specialist
    • kitchen
    Service areas
    india and Kochi
    Address
    Georges AVenue
    682020 Kochi
    India
    +91-8590554433 www.molekules.in

    Reviews

    Akhil Anand
    over 2 years ago
    Joe Abraham
    over 3 years ago
    Anøøp Kumar M
    about 3 years ago
