Hebei Zhouhua Carbon Co., Ltd
Building Supplies in Handan
    Graphite electrode
    Graphite electrode

    Hebei zhouhua Carbon Co., Ltd. Is located in Handan city Linzhang,which enjoy
    "china north carbon base "reputation,the west of beijing-guangzhou railway and jing-shen expressway , shanxi-hebei-shandong-henan area four provinces to border,Our factory is well-placed geographically, and enjoys convenient transportation,our company mainly do :graphite electrode,graphite rod,carbon block.Graphite standard parts,non- standard parts etc.

    Various carbon products.we can used better graphite blank processed a various
    of specification of graphite crucible,Graphite bar, rod, block, the structure of the graphite boat and other special graphite products for customers,Integrated, calcination, impregnation, processing one-stop production patterns.and can according to customers special requirement produced high-purity,high-density,high-strength etc., graphite products.

    Services
    • Graphite electrode
    • Graphite crucible
    • Graphite rod
    • Graphite powder
    Service areas
    • America
    • Canada
    • Korea
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Handan
    Address
    Xiaopingying Village, Linyi Town, Linyi County, Handan City, Hebei Province
    056600 Handan
    China
    +86-15132099977 www.china-graphiteelectrode.com
