Hebei zhouhua Carbon Co., Ltd. Is located in Handan city Linzhang,which enjoy

"china north carbon base "reputation,the west of beijing-guangzhou railway and jing-shen expressway , shanxi-hebei-shandong-henan area four provinces to border,Our factory is well-placed geographically, and enjoys convenient transportation,our company mainly do :graphite electrode,graphite rod,carbon block.Graphite standard parts,non- standard parts etc.

Various carbon products.we can used better graphite blank processed a various

of specification of graphite crucible,Graphite bar, rod, block, the structure of the graphite boat and other special graphite products for customers,Integrated, calcination, impregnation, processing one-stop production patterns.and can according to customers special requirement produced high-purity,high-density,high-strength etc., graphite products.