Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Indira—Luxury Interior studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Indira - Luxury Interior Studio is a design and interior-works firm focused exclusively on Home Interiors, specialize in Kitchen/Living room modernizing

    Services
    • Wood Paneling
    • Entertainment Units
    • Wardrobes
    • False Ceiling
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Cushioning
    • Wallpapers
    Service areas
    All and Chennai
    Address
    1A, Block 9, Sterling Sri veda Sri Apartments, Chokalingam Nagar, Velchery
    600042 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884686413
    Legal disclosure

    Indira - Luxury Interior Studio is a design and interior-works firm focused exclusively on Home Interiors, specialize in Kitchen/Living room modernizing

      Add SEO element