Prag Opus LLP
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (7)
    PRAG OPUS LLP since around a decade have established a reputation of designing commercially successful, aesthetically appealing, market trendy, innovative, creative projects in various fields with numerous offices, retail outets, gyms, clinics, hospitals, hotels, guest houses pan India.

    PRAG OPUS LLP has a dynamic in-house and outsourced project basis team of experienced as well as recently graduated architects, interior designers, site supervisors, 3D visualizers who form our "Project Team". Together we work towards

     Fitting each and every requirements Optimum utilisation of every millimetre of space available at the site. Creating aesthetically appealing spaces. Make the space look larger. Coordination of all required services. Following Budget and timeline.  PRAG OPUS LLP works on different module.

    Design Consultant 

    Design with execution

    Services
    • Residential interior designing
    • commercial interior designing
    • office interior designing
    • gym interior designing
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Company awards
    • MRS. RONJETA GAVANDI HAS BEEN AWARDED WITH INDIA'S BEST HIGH-END TURNKEY DESIGNER IN INDIA ACHIEVERS AWARDS 2019.
    • PRAG OPUS LLP HAS BEEN AWARDED THE MOST PROMISING DESIGN FIRM IN MAHARASHTRA 2018 IN RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL CATEGORY.
    Address
    1203/1204, Ghanshyam Enclave, New Link Rd, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Kandivali West,
    400067 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820519031 www.pragarchitects.com

    Reviews

    nimesh pardeshi
    The most amazing interior designing done by Prag Opus LLP for my office .
    almost 4 years ago
    Shashank Sawant
    Prag Opus LLP is the best home interior design company in Mumbai. Highly Recommended
    over 3 years ago
    ankit chavan
    I cannot say enough wonderful things about Prag Opus LLP. What an amazing way to decorate every room in a given time of period. I would strongly recommend Mrs.Ronjeta Gavandi and her team to anyone that needs direction and support pulling their style ideas together. Highly Recommended!
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
