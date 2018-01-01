PRAG OPUS LLP since around a decade have established a reputation of designing commercially successful, aesthetically appealing, market trendy, innovative, creative projects in various fields with numerous offices, retail outets, gyms, clinics, hospitals, hotels, guest houses pan India.
PRAG OPUS LLP has a dynamic in-house and outsourced project basis team of experienced as well as recently graduated architects, interior designers, site supervisors, 3D visualizers who form our "Project Team". Together we work towards
Fitting each and every requirements Optimum utilisation of every millimetre of space available at the site. Creating aesthetically appealing spaces. Make the space look larger. Coordination of all required services. Following Budget and timeline. PRAG OPUS LLP works on different module.
Design Consultant
Design with execution
- Services
- Residential interior designing
- commercial interior designing
- office interior designing
- gym interior designing
- Service areas
- Mumbai
- Company awards
- MRS. RONJETA GAVANDI HAS BEEN AWARDED WITH
INDIA'S BEST HIGH-END TURNKEY DESIGNERIN INDIA ACHIEVERS AWARDS 2019.
- PRAG OPUS LLP HAS BEEN AWARDED
THE MOST PROMISING DESIGN FIRM IN MAHARASHTRA 2018IN RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL CATEGORY.
- Address
-
1203/1204, Ghanshyam Enclave, New Link Rd, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Kandivali West,
400067 Mumbai
India
+91-9820519031 www.pragarchitects.com