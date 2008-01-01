Taizhou Jinhu Mechanical & Electrical Co. LTD is located in Huangyan

District, Taizhou, Zhejiang, the cradle of private enterprises in China and a city famous for its the agricultural and aquacultural machinery industry. The company cover an area of 48,000 square meters and own over 20 sets of advanced processing machines, mainly from Japan and Germany. We have the capacity of producing over 200,000 sets of agricultural and aquacultural machines every year.Our main products are kinds of aquaculture aerator such as pond aerator,farm aerator,shrimp feed machine,automatic fish feeder,paddle wheel aerator etc. As a professional manufacturer in this industry,we have the integrated ability of research and development, manufacturing and sales. We have got the certification of ISO9001: 2008, with many products awarded CE certification, utility model design and patent for invention. We are admitted into the list of enterprises enjoying national promotion and national subsidies in 2010, and also have the self-supported import & export rights. The Jinhulong series of products sells well around China, and are also exported to East-south Asia, Middle East, Europe and other regions, enjoying a good reputation and fame among our clients.

The people of Jinhulong will be devoted to supplying agricultural and

aquacultural machines featured by higher quality, higher efficiency and being more energy-saving and environmental-friendly.