Prachi Damle Photography
Photographers in Mumbai
Reviews
Projects

    • Kalpataru Amoda, Khandala, Prachi Damle Photography Prachi Damle Photography Country style living room
    Kalpataru Amoda, Khandala, Prachi Damle Photography Prachi Damle Photography Classic style dining room
    Kalpataru Amoda, Khandala, Prachi Damle Photography Prachi Damle Photography Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +14
    Kalpataru Amoda, Khandala
    Marvel, Pune, Prachi Damle Photography Prachi Damle Photography Asian style living room
    Marvel, Pune, Prachi Damle Photography Prachi Damle Photography Small bedroom
    Marvel, Pune, Prachi Damle Photography Prachi Damle Photography Asian style spa
    +8
    Marvel, Pune
    Ahuja Towers, Worli, Prachi Damle Photography Prachi Damle Photography Classic style living room
    Ahuja Towers, Worli, Prachi Damle Photography Prachi Damle Photography Classic style living room
    Ahuja Towers, Worli, Prachi Damle Photography Prachi Damle Photography Classic style living room
    +8
    Ahuja Towers, Worli

    Prachi is an independent commercial photographer based in Mumbai, India. She specialises in photography of spaces, lifestyle and food. Her work has featured regularly on https://www.beautifulhomes.com, an online magazine by Asian Paints as well as magazines like The Ideal Home & Garden, Mother 7 Baby, etc. 

    She also works with advertising agencies, design firms, real estate developers for photographing interiors & exteriors, including corporate spaces, hotels, resorts, spas, residential and real estate projects.

    Services
    • Interior and Exterior photography
    • Hotel photography
    • Lifestyle photography
    • Pet photography
    Service areas
    • Can travel on assignment
    • Mumbai
    Address
    400016 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9167067910 www.prachidamle.com
