Prachi is an independent commercial photographer based in Mumbai, India. She specialises in photography of spaces, lifestyle and food. Her work has featured regularly on https://www.beautifulhomes.com, an online magazine by Asian Paints as well as magazines like The Ideal Home & Garden, Mother 7 Baby, etc.
She also works with advertising agencies, design firms, real estate developers for photographing interiors & exteriors, including corporate spaces, hotels, resorts, spas, residential and real estate projects.
- Services
- Interior and Exterior photography
- Hotel photography
- Lifestyle photography
- Pet photography
- Service areas
- Can travel on assignment
- Mumbai
- Address
-
400016 Mumbai
India
+91-9167067910 www.prachidamle.com