Prachi is an independent commercial photographer based in Mumbai, India. She specialises in photography of spaces, lifestyle and food. Her work has featured regularly on https://www.beautifulhomes.com, an online magazine by Asian Paints as well as magazines like The Ideal Home & Garden, Mother 7 Baby, etc.

She also works with advertising agencies, design firms, real estate developers for photographing interiors & exteriors, including corporate spaces, hotels, resorts, spas, residential and real estate projects.