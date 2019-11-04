Dezinepro is a team of creative interior designers and decorators based in Bangalore, whose focus is on blending modern technology with human skills and capabilities to create residential and commercial spaces that enhance their clients’ quality of life. As one of Bangalore’s best modular design services company, Dezinepro prides itself not only on meeting but also exceeding expectations. The team carries out complete end to end planning, designing and execution of interior decoration projects within budget by working closely with clients. Their range of services involves designing and decorating every inch of the space with attention to detail, whether it is a commercial or residential project. From ceiling design to flooring and painting, the goal is to work following the clients’ vision and to ease the process for clients, whether it is sourcing raw materials or hiring workmen to complete the project.

Dezinepro’s Range of Services

The team provides turnkey design and project execution services that include woodwork, painting, plumbing and other essential services for residential and commercial interiors. As a unique offering to customers, Dezinepro also provides annual maintenance for a fee for the first five years’ besides free replacement of material damages for a year after completion of the project. Its range of services include:

Modular design and installation services – Its expert artisans are skilled in designing and manufacturing modular kitchens fashioned out of ply and MDF to suit the available space and budget. Dezinepro offers a wide range of modular kitchen designs and layouts ranging from U shaped to L shaped and straight to parallel kitchens with breakfast bars and islands. Modular services also include designing and installation of in-built wardrobes, showcases, study units, wall-mounted bookcases and other customised storage spaces for maximum utilisation of space. Plumbing and electrical works – Dezinepro has its team of professional handymen to set up utility essentials like concealed plumbing and electrical details. From setting up the wiring and pipes to installing fixtures such as taps, sanitary ware, lighting and other electrical fittings, the team of professionals take care of everything. Furniture and interior decoration – With several years of experience in designing residential and commercial spaces Dezinepro’s experts have developed an eye for detail for colour, textures, prints and other elements that make interiors truly special. Therefore, they focus on mixing the right kind of furniture within the existing layout to suit the walls, ceiling and floors in the home. Commercial Interior Design – Dezinepro has experience in commercial interiors projects for showrooms, corporate offices, factory premises, restaurants as well as for the hospitality sector in Bangalore. Designs are executed with meticulous detail as per approved specifics given by the client and under professional supervision to ensure that every aspect adheres to expectations.





Approach to Design

Every project assigned to Dezinepro is executed with passion, irrespective of whether it is a large or small home or a residential or commercial project. The focus of the team is to give 100% to every project to ensure client satisfaction.

The Team’s Signature Style

Dezinepro specialises in modern and traditional styles with a focus on creating designs according to the clients’ preferences. Client satisfaction is the primary goal.

Target market

At present, the team’s focus is on all types of interior design and execution projects in Bangalore city and its suburbs.

Work Process

When clients call and set up a meeting, they are asked for details about the site and their requirements for the interiors. After the site visit, measurements of the floor plan are taken, and the designs are drawn up for a fee and presented to the client along with a detailed proposal that includes the estimated project cost. After receipt of approval for the proposed budget, project time frame and other details, the professionals start working on the project and execute tasks simultaneously to ensure that it is completed as per the scheduled deadline.