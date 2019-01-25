Your browser is out-of-date.

Inklets studio
Architects in Vadodara, Gujarat, India
    Abode of simplicity
    Shah residence
    BRICK TALES
    Gandhi residence
    Booth of Devesh Group @ Credai Property Show 2019
    The Billa Zaveri (grand jewelry showroom)
    INKLETS Studio is a multidisciplinary design practice since 2017. The firm is known for its seamless process in providing architectural & interior designs from conceptual level to completion of the project within budget and on time. Our work strives to attain health equation between aesthetics and functionality. A stunning amalgamation of every texture and color of the materials used with appropriate details in creation of a space brings in the spark to everyday living.

    OUR VISION

    Our Design intent is to create moments and spaces that unfolds a story about the clients. I believe as architects we do shape a client's lifestyle. We believe in creating innovative design solutions by combining passion, innovative and sensitive values that transforms a place into a spacial solution catering human needs. The solution applies appropriate technology, respond to the context and climatically as well as environmentally sensible. While nurturing this order through responsive and responsible design, a celebration of architecture emerges.

    ABOUT US

    Hiral Shah is a principal architect of the firm. She has earned her B.Arch from Faculty of Architecture, CEPT University and represented the University as an exchange student at ETH University, Zurich, Switerland. She is a licensed architect from Council of architecture, Delhi. She has worked with Chandavarkar and Thacker Architects, Bangalore and Arya Architects, Ahmedabad as a trainee. After graduation, she has been associated 2 years with Talib Patel Associates, Vadodara and 4 years with Dipen Gada & Associates, Vadodara. She had extensive professional experience handling a wide variety of projects in multiple firms of varying scales and typologies.

    Services
    architecture, interior design, and commercial
    Service areas
    • India
    • vadodara
    • Vadodara, Gujarat, India
    Address
    2, Pradhan enclave-2, Shreenagar Society, Akota, Vadodara, Gujarat 390020
    390020 Vadodara, Gujarat, India
    India
    +91-9724837280
