Meridian Builders &amp; Architectural Designers
Architects in Kannur
    Welcome Meridian Builders is a young and dynamic company offering comprehensive interior design solutions and architecture, specializing in both commercial and residential constructions. We are a full serviced Interior Design firm, construct with a dedicated team along with well trained Fabricators and executors who help in executing the designs into reality.  The company has a dedicated team of skilled & qualified Architects & Engineers in the supporting team . For many years our focus remained on providing comprehensive architectural services which we continue to provide. We have now assembled a team of skilled personnel & equipment to provide the popular design & build package and cad outsourcing services. We believe in making long term relationship with our privileged clients, in order to facilitate them with our services well ahead in future also.

    Service areas
    Kannur
    Address
    670305 Kannur
    India
    +91-9895876084 www.meridianbuilderspayyanur.com
