T World Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Thane
Reviews (16)
    • Sofa, T World Furniture T World Furniture Living roomSofas & armchairs Natural Fibre White
    Sofa
    Services
    • Sofa
    • Dining Table
    • Home furniture
    • Office furniture
    Service areas
    Thane
    Address
    Bhiwandi, Kasheli Bridge
    421302 Thane
    India
    +91-8552026815

    Reviews

    prince kabeer
    Very good collection and staff is also very helpful, huge range of dining set, sofa, center table... In very reasonable price..
    28 days ago
    Mayuresh Gupte
    Worst Service. Just keep on fooling customers and sell substandard good. I ordered dinning table chairs and sofa from them . The table and sofa are of substandard. The brand new sofa has already been repaired twice by them and now again it's in a bad state. Even after two month and repeated follow ups I am still waiting for it to be repaired again.
    3 months ago
    rinku singh
    Very nice variety of products at reasonable prices. Also, the staff and the manager is very supportive. I strongly recommend everyone to buy the furniture from this shop. Excellent after sales service.
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 16 reviews
