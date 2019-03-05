Very good collection and staff is also very helpful, huge range of dining set, sofa, center table... In very reasonable price..
Worst Service. Just keep on fooling customers and sell substandard good. I ordered dinning table chairs and sofa from them . The table and sofa are of substandard. The brand new sofa has already been repaired twice by them and now again it's in a bad state. Even after two month and repeated follow ups I am still waiting for it to be repaired again.
Very nice variety of products at reasonable prices. Also, the staff and the manager is very supportive. I strongly recommend everyone to buy the furniture from this shop. Excellent after sales service.