Studio Svelte, previously known as Vacline Appliances, established in 1987 by Mr. Nagesh Singh, is a Professional, Creative & Dynamic Architectural & Interior Design Company in Noida (NCR Delhi, India) with a multifaceted approach & innovative design ideas.
- Services
- Design Consultancy
- Modular Kitchens
- Renovations
- Interior Design
- Italian Kitchen
- Landscape Designing
- Project Management
- Italian Furniture
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Residential
- Offices
- Commercial
- Institutions
- Hotels
- Restaurants
- Hospitals
- Noida
- Show all 8 service areas
- Address
-
Address: F—312, Sector 63,
201301 Noida
India
+91-9811224729 www.studiosvelte.com