Studio Svelte
Interior Architects in Noida
Reviews (7)
    • Studio Svelte, previously known as Vacline Appliances, established in 1987 by Mr. Nagesh Singh, is a Professional, Creative & Dynamic Architectural & Interior Design Company in Noida (NCR Delhi, India) with a multifaceted approach & innovative design ideas.

    Services
    • Design Consultancy
    • Modular Kitchens
    • Renovations
    • Interior Design
    • Italian Kitchen
    • Landscape Designing
    • Project Management
    • Italian Furniture
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Offices
    • Commercial
    • Institutions
    • Hotels
    • Restaurants
    • Hospitals
    • Noida
    Address
    Address: F—312, Sector 63,
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9811224729 www.studiosvelte.com

    Reviews

    Sanjay Kumar
    Great work & very good human being team..
    4 months ago
    Prateek Sharma
    Super architects ... Hired them as consultants for one of my commercial projects ... USP is they understand the owners vision & deliver whats best can come out of business.. have deep knowledge of architecture... Thanks
    4 months ago
    suneeta singh
    It provides people a place where they realise hidden dreams and aspirations
    about 4 years ago
