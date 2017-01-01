Conceptualized and founded in 2017 by Saurabh Gujare, CAVE is a freestyle and dynamic design studio that creatively works in Architectural as well as Interior sphere of designing. CAVE was visioned as an amalgamation of different styles and methods, practiced in the field of design. The diversity of experience, gained from different genres of the design background, has led us to confidently deal in Architecture, Interior design and Landscape design.



We, at CAVE, aim at giving your space the human spark that it needs to be called 'Home'.