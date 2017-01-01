Your browser is out-of-date.

CAVE—Architecture | Interior Design
Architects in Thane
    • Commercial Interior (Shree Ganesh Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd.), CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Commercial spaces
    Commercial Interior (Shree Ganesh Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd.), CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Commercial spaces
    Commercial Interior (Shree Ganesh Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd.), CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Commercial spaces
    Commercial Interior (Shree Ganesh Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd.)
    Residential Apartment, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Modern living room
    Residential Apartment, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Modern living room
    Residential Apartment, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Modern living room
    Residential Apartment
    Private Bungalow, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Modern living room
    Private Bungalow, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Modern living room
    Private Bungalow, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Modern living room
    Private Bungalow
    Residential Apartment, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Modern living room
    Residential Apartment, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Modern kitchen
    Residential Apartment, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Modern kitchen
    Residential Apartment
    Private Bungalow At Malvan, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Bungalows
    Private Bungalow At Malvan, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Bungalows
    Private Bungalow At Malvan, CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design CAVE - Architecture | Interior Design Bungalows
    Private Bungalow At Malvan

    Conceptualized and founded in 2017 by Saurabh Gujare, CAVE is a freestyle and dynamic design studio that creatively works in Architectural as well as Interior sphere of designing. CAVE was visioned as an amalgamation of different styles and methods, practiced in the field of design. The diversity of experience, gained from different genres of the design background, has led us to confidently deal in Architecture, Interior design and Landscape design.

    We, at CAVE, aim at giving your space the human spark that it needs to be called 'Home'.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Landscape Design
    Service areas
    Mumbai—Thane—Navi Mumbai
    Address
    12, Prarthana Society, Charai
    400601 Thane
    India
    +91-7738378470 www.cave-arch.com
