As a one-stop-shop for complete turnkey interiors solutions, 360 Degree Interiors carries out comprehensive interior design services for both residential and commercial projects. Its services include interiors of homes, offices and commercial establishments that comprise complete makeovers, renovations and improvements. All their design and build projects including renovations, design consultancy and customized enhancements come with a 7-year service warranty. They also provide maintenance for all their interior decoration and improvement services.

Types of Projects/Services undertaken

Residential Interior designing services

Under its bouquet of interior design services, 360 Degree Interiors provides end to end services, including storage/wardrobe design and setup followed by painting, setting up furniture, electrical accessories and designing modular kitchens & bathrooms, among others.

Turnkey execution

Experts at 360 Degree Interiors take full charge of interior development projects from conceptualization to design and implementation. They take up the complete responsibility of getting the project completed and delivered to the client on the scheduled date. The turnkey services include labour, vendor and material procurement and management that are required for project execution as promised in the work agreement.

Commercial project design

With years of experience in delivering design and execution services for commercial establishments, 360 Degree Interior has a repertoire of services in its portfolio, spanning project management, colour consulting, architectural details, window treatments and furniture layout followed by electrical wiring layout and installation. The team’s focus is on complete civil engineering planning with architectural drawings and presenting them with computerized 2D/3D design for the client’s approval.

Turnkey Project Specialists

360 Degree Interior is skilled at designing from start to finish modern modular kitchens, bathrooms, entertainment rooms, gaming rooms and recreation areas for residences besides stylish commercial interiors.

Work Style

To satisfy clients’ requirements, the design and execution consultants at 360 Degree Interior rely on a fusion of design styles that combine unique and modern elements. They ensure that no two project designs are the same and also take care that it meets the client expectations on style and budget. Initial discussions about the project can be done over the phone to set up a meeting at the office. If the project is just about design consultancy then after a formal meeting and site inspection, the designs of floor plans are sent via email. If the client requires it, 2D and 3D rendering of the layout details are provided.

Work process

A structured work process is followed for every project, whereby the client verifies every detail before the work is executed to avoid wastage of time and resources. After the discussion of the project requirements, the design team visits the site to take measurements based on which a rough design is drawn up and shared with the client. Once the basic skeleton is approved, designers start working on different sections of the plan to fine-tune details such as the decoration of different rooms from floor to ceiling.

After approval of the design, the budget allocation is made for procurement of different materials like tiles, paint, woodwork, furniture, furnishings, electrical fittings, bathroom accessories and other essential fixtures like wallpaper, false ceilings, glass decoration, lighting etc. After approval of the budget, the work plan is made and carried out in different phases so that every section of the project comes together like a beautiful symphony and wins approval and appreciation from clients and visitors.

Vision for 2020

While the team wants to expand its client base and take on more projects, they prefer not to take on too many clients at the cost of not being able to give enough attention to a project. The focus is to work on projects that challenge the planning and design team to look beyond their past achievements and strive for something unique for every client. The professionals aim to take on both commercial and residential projects and execute them to a high standard of quality that surpasses what they have designed and created in the past in Chennai and South India.