The name IVY Concepts symbolises vibrancy and renewal in growth that represents company’s indomitable spirit to create superior products, and its commitment to meet clients’ expectations. Headquartered in the country's capital city IVY Concepts. Driven by the idiosyncratic spirit of its founder, Ms. Neetu Arora, IVY Concepts designs, creates and delivers exceptional high-end furniture and home decor accessories for people who demand quality, excellence and laid-back aesthetic comfort.

Ivy Concepts brings together the most innovative and globally acclaimed luxury furniture brands viz., Coleccion Alexandra,Alexander & James, WOISS and Fertini Casa. IVY Concepts also owns an exclusive dealership of all the brands for entire North India . These brands are brought to India for the first time. Being the sole largest company devoted to luxury interiors in India, IVY Concepts boasts a wide gamut of luxury furniture and home decor accessories in exceptionally unique styles, colour, texture, fabric and designs that are perfectly crafted to transform the overall appearance of the residential as well as commercial spaces.

Our Mission

IVY Concepts aims to provide uber luxe furniture to its patrons and connoisseurs to liven up their beautiful homes and felicitate their overall aura.

Our Vision

IVY Concepts is determined to create its own kind of ‘statement pieces’ that redefines comfort and luxury, the amalgamation of the two in an impeccable and artistic manner that reflects the style and ideology of the possessors and creates a feeling of complaisance for them, in the environment they live in.

Our U.S.P

The U.S.P. of IVY Concepts is imparting international designs and quality that complement the taste of the Indian aesthete.