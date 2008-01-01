Your browser is out-of-date.

The Midas Touch Interiors
Designers in New Delhi
Reviews (3)
    • The Midas Touch Interiors
    The Midas Touch Interiors
    The Midas Touch Interiors
    Founded by PRITHVI SINGH CHAUHAN in 2008, THE MIDAS TOUCH INTERIORS is a boutique style interior design company. We tackle both residential and commercial projects that range from designing Interior spaces, to remodels, additions, turnkey services, and new homes with my team. We at THE MIDAS…along with its trusted network of professionals strive to streamline your project by encompassing all that is needed for what can be an overwhelming process including construction, landscape, and interior design, soft furnishings design.

    Services
    • Interiordesigning
    • Material Consultation
    • Project supervicion
    Service areas
    • New Delhi
    • Noida
    • Gurgaon
    • Ghaziabad
    Address
    Opposite Andolan Park, Savitri Nagar
    110017 New Delhi
    India
    +91-7838142228 www.themidastouchinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Santosh Chand
    over 2 years ago
    AZIZMD SK
    D-15
    over 2 years ago
    rahul gupta
    Really bad after sales service , no response since a month now ......
    over 3 years ago
