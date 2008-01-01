Founded by PRITHVI SINGH CHAUHAN in 2008, THE MIDAS TOUCH INTERIORS is a boutique style interior design company. We tackle both residential and commercial projects that range from designing Interior spaces, to remodels, additions, turnkey services, and new homes with my team. We at THE MIDAS…along with its trusted network of professionals strive to streamline your project by encompassing all that is needed for what can be an overwhelming process including construction, landscape, and interior design, soft furnishings design.