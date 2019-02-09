Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Suthar Interiors
General Contractors in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Plaza Premium, Terminal 3, Delhi, Suthar Interiors Suthar Interiors Dining roomAccessories & decoration Marble Amber/Gold
    Plaza Premium, Terminal 3, Delhi

    We at Suthar Interiors know that realizing creative projects requires a unique combination of drive, ambition, skill and technical know-how, so at Suthar Interiors we only hire the best to ensure we provide a turnkey solution for our clients that is both realistic and extraordinary.Suthar Interiors prides itself on turning in projects on-time and within budget so if you would like to contact to few of our satisfied clients then please let us know. We have full confidence that whoever you speak to you will hear nothing but ringing endorsements. You can also check out our recent works portfolio in the Gallery Section.SUTHAR INTERIORS has developed the concept of bringing together Architecture, Interior Design, Furniture Production and Project Management, enabling them to be integrated seamlessly on a single project. Our Design Integrations, Furniture production, coordination and getting work done from other agencies of False ceiling, air conditioning, electrical and networking, flooring, Design elements and project management all have come under one master plan, conforming to the client’s needs.The firm's comprehensive services range from the initial planning, design coordination, supervision phase to final implementation. The final product becomes a personalized style statement, answering the client’s inspirations and bearing a striking, vibrant and distinctively different attribute.​We care about each and every client and will work our hardest to execute a safe and exciting office/ Residence premises for you. We also follow best practices in the areas of ergonomic  office/ Residence with environmentally-friendly procedures to make your place efficient and save you money on the cost of utilities.Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions, suggestions or changes (however small) to the work required; we really want to hear from you and prove ourselves that we are Different.Finally, we would like to thank you for your time spent reviewing our profile. We always wish that one day you will give us an opportunity to deliver you an on-time and the best project of your Office/ Dream-home.

    Services
    • Turnkey Interiors
    • CARPENTRY WORKS
    • CIVIL WORKS
    • ELECTRICAL WORKS
    • DATA—IT WORKS
    • CCTV WORKS
    • HVAC WORKS
    • PLUMBING WORKS
    • FAS WORKS
    • PAINTING & POLISH
    • FLOORING
    • FALSE CEILING
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Company awards
    Best Interior Decorators in 2012,2013,2015,2017,2018
    Address
    Jaynagar, South End Road
    560082 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9945853342 www.sutharonline.com
    Legal disclosure
    CARPENTRY WORKS

    Doors, Wardrobes, Kitchens, TV Units, Tables, Cabins, Workstations, Partitions, Panelling, etc

    CIVIL WORKS

    Internal Walls, Plastering, Waterproofing, etc.

    ELECTRICAL WORKS

    Conducting, Wiring, Distribution boxes, SLD, Lighting, Etc

    DATA - IT WORKS

    Data/Voice Networking, Server setup, EPBAX, 

    CCTV WORKS

    Cameras, DVR, Bullet Cameras, Acess control, etc 

    HVAC WORKS

    Window Air Conditioner, Split Air Conditioner, Centralized Air Conditioner,  etc

    PLUMBING WORKS

    Plumbing - Drainage and water supply Piping

    FAS WORKS

    Sprinklers, Smoke Detectors, Extinguishers

    PAINTING & POLISH

    All types of Painting works for Internal walls, ceiling, furniture, Exteriors

    FLOORING

    Flooring - Wooden, Tiles, Italian marble, Granite, Carpet tiles, Vinyl, Epoxy

    DECORATION WORKS

    Decorating for the final Looks

    FALSE CEILING

    False Ceiling - Gypsum, Metal, Wooden, Grid ceiling


    Reviews

    Ganesh Bhadrecha
    over 2 years ago
    lakshman u
    over 2 years ago
    sawai suthar
    Excellent company for commercial, hospitality, financial, and IT turnkey interiors Must consult them for any kind of interior needs their pricing is so reasonable for the quality work they do
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element