Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The_Yellow_Portal
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residence in Paras Irene, Gurgaon, The_Yellow_Portal The_Yellow_Portal Colonial style living room
    Residence in Paras Irene, Gurgaon, The_Yellow_Portal The_Yellow_Portal Colonial style dining room
    Residence in Paras Irene, Gurgaon, The_Yellow_Portal The_Yellow_Portal Colonial style dining room
    +1
    Residence in Paras Irene, Gurgaon
    Residence in Ireo Skyon, Gurgaon, The_Yellow_Portal The_Yellow_Portal Modern living room
    Residence in Ireo Skyon, Gurgaon, The_Yellow_Portal The_Yellow_Portal Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residence in Ireo Skyon, Gurgaon, The_Yellow_Portal The_Yellow_Portal Modern living room
    Residence in Ireo Skyon, Gurgaon
    Residence in Emaar Palm Garden, Gurgaon, The_Yellow_Portal The_Yellow_Portal Classic style living room
    Residence in Emaar Palm Garden, Gurgaon, The_Yellow_Portal The_Yellow_Portal Classic style living room
    Residence in Emaar Palm Garden, Gurgaon, The_Yellow_Portal The_Yellow_Portal Classic style living room
    Residence in Emaar Palm Garden, Gurgaon

    The Yellow Portal, setup in Gurgaon,Haryana is a company offering interior designing solutions. From conception to completion the company works on various high-end residential bungalows, apartments, corporate offices etc.

    Our process goes through understanding clients requirements through meetings and discussions, thorough examination of the site, proposing layouts as per their needs, designing, making detailed drawings, executing them on site, making necessary changes and finishing it up in a detailed manner with a photoshoot that adorns the site.

    Services
    • Residential
    • commercial
    • hospitality
    • institutional
    • retail
    • Interior design
    • woodwork
    • modular
    • POP
    • painting
    • UPVC
    • civil work
    • soft furnishings
    • decor
    • balconies
    • furniture
    • electrical
    • plumbing
    • Design execution
    • Show all 19 services
    Service areas
    Gurgaon and Delhi
    Address
    sushant lok 1
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-8586861984
      Add SEO element