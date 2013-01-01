An architect by qualification, Subin Selva is passionate about architectural, interior and

product photography. He have pursued a diploma in photography from Light and Life Academy, Ooty in 2013 and take up professional shoots for various architects, designer and developers. Besides that he is also a visiting faculty at IES college of Architecture and has been

conducting workshops for CEPT University, The YMC initiative, IES college of Architec- ture, and Rizvi college of Architecture since 2014.