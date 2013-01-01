An architect by qualification, Subin Selva is passionate about architectural, interior and
product photography. He have pursued a diploma in photography from Light and Life Academy, Ooty in 2013 and take up professional shoots for various architects, designer and developers. Besides that he is also a visiting faculty at IES college of Architecture and has been
conducting workshops for CEPT University, The YMC initiative, IES college of Architec- ture, and Rizvi college of Architecture since 2014.
- Services
- Interior photography
- Architectural photography
- Product photography
- Service areas
- mumbai
- Address
-
MAHIM
400101 Mumbai
India
+91-9619454414