Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Grid Studio
Photographers in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • An architect by qualification, Subin Selva is passionate about architectural, interior and
    product photography. He have pursued a diploma in photography from Light and Life Academy, Ooty in 2013 and take up professional shoots for various architects, designer and developers. Besides that he is also a visiting faculty at IES college of Architecture and has been

    conducting workshops for CEPT University, The YMC initiative, IES college of Architec- ture, and Rizvi college of Architecture since 2014.

    Services
    • Interior photography
    • Architectural photography
    • Product photography
    Service areas
    mumbai
    Address
    MAHIM
    400101 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9619454414
      Add SEO element