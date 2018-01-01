Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Architects in Thane
Reviews (9)
Projects

    • Residential Interior Mumbai, Dreamplanners Dreamplanners KitchenCabinets & shelves Quartz Beige
    Residential Interior Mumbai, Dreamplanners Dreamplanners BathroomToilets Tiles Beige
    Residential Interior Mumbai, Dreamplanners Dreamplanners BedroomWardrobes & closets Paper Red
    Residential Interior Mumbai
    Commercial interior, Dreamplanners Dreamplanners Commercial spaces Solid Wood Green
    Commercial interior, Dreamplanners Dreamplanners Office spaces & stores Wood-Plastic Composite Black
    Commercial interior, Dreamplanners Dreamplanners Study/officeDesks Glass Grey
    Commercial interior
    Commercial Interior Work , Dreamplanners Dreamplanners Commercial spaces Wood Grey
    Commercial Interior Work , Dreamplanners Dreamplanners Minimalist museums Glass Green
    Commercial Interior Work , Dreamplanners Dreamplanners Commercial spaces Wood-Plastic Composite White
    Commercial Interior Work
    Residential Interior work , Dreamplanners Dreamplanners Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers Stone Green
    Residential Interior work , Dreamplanners Dreamplanners Living roomAccessories & decoration Paper Multicolored
    Residential Interior work , Dreamplanners Dreamplanners BedroomTextiles Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
    Residential Interior work

    DREAMPLANNERS, is Thane - Mumbai based Interior turnkey contracting company established in 1991.  We  are committed  to  meeting and  maintaining  highest standards  of  quality by investing both human and technical  resources to satisfy it’s client’s requirements  of  Time-line, Budget and Quality.

    We have trained carpenters, specialized skill set personals expertise and work style, to the  site engineers  that  represent   us  and  to  the managerial   team  that forms   the   core of  the  company -  DREAMPLANNERS   is constantly  evolving.  Also having  worked  with the  best  of  architects and  large corporations over a period of time, we have built a reputation of delivering excellence in quality within the stipulated time.


       

    Services
    Our main forte is Residence and Commercial offices.
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    --
    400610 Thane
    India
    +91-9820164499 www.dreamplanners.in

    Reviews

    Abhijeet Durve Abhijeet Durve
    Excellent team! They completely gave an amazing look to our office space!
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Suraj Raje Suraj Raje
    Amazing work! They bring into reality your vision with a personal touch!
    over 2 years ago
    niharpatel79
    Excellent and Dream come true!
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2018
    Show all 9 reviews
