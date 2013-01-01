Your browser is out-of-date.

DESIGN FOUNDATION
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon, Haryana, India
    Mr. R.K. Sharma
    APARTMENT IN HIBISCUS
    Central Park

    A brainchild of Sparshi Gupta and Rahul Gupta, DESIGN FOUNDATION

     is a creative design consultancy firm established in 2013. Architectureinterior design, and art are the three pillars on which this organization is based. We are a young and innovative design firm. Our primary focus is to provide value for money, creative and functional solutions to our clients. We aim at developing concepts incorporating updated materials and technology. Most often our latest projects lead to our new ones. We believe that a good design is an amalgamation of aesthetics and utility, and we work towards translating your vision into reality. we have a diverse team of architects and interior designers working together in creating unique designs for all types of interior and exterior spaces.

    We have a diverse team of architects, interior designers, 3d visualizers working together in creating unique designs for all types of interior and exterior space. contact our interior designer at 9873131561

    Services
    • 3D Rendering
    • Bathroom Design
    • Colour Consulting
    • Custom Furniture
    • Dining Room Design
    • Drafting
    • Floor Plans
    • Furniture Selection
    • Green Building
    • Home Gym Design & Construction
    • Home Office Design
    • Home Theater Design
    • House Plans
    • Interior Design
    • Kids Bedroom Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Lighting Design
    • Living Room Design
    • Space Planning
    • Wardrobe Design
    Service areas
    PAN INDIA
    Company awards
    • 1. DECOWOOD DIVAS—TOP 100 DESIGNERS IN INDIA 2019
    • 2. DECOWOOD DIVAS—SPECIAL JURY AWARD 2017
    • 3. FOAID—CREATIVE MINDS NEXT 2018
    • 4. 3. FOAID—CREATIVE MINDS NEXT 2019
    Address
    C-68, Basement Floor, Block C, Greenwood City, Sector 45
    122003 Gurgaon, Haryana, India
    India
    +91-9873131561 designfoundation.in
