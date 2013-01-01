A brainchild of Sparshi Gupta and Rahul Gupta, DESIGN FOUNDATION
is a creative design consultancy firm established in 2013. Architecture, interior design, and art are the three pillars on which this organization is based. We are a young and innovative design firm. Our primary focus is to provide value for money, creative and functional solutions to our clients. We aim at developing concepts incorporating updated materials and technology. Most often our latest projects lead to our new ones. We believe that a good design is an amalgamation of aesthetics and utility, and we work towards translating your vision into reality. we have a diverse team of architects and interior designers working together in creating unique designs for all types of interior and exterior spaces.
We have a diverse team of architects, interior designers, 3d visualizers working together in creating unique designs for all types of interior and exterior space.
- Company awards
- 1. DECOWOOD DIVAS—TOP 100 DESIGNERS IN INDIA 2019
- 2. DECOWOOD DIVAS—SPECIAL JURY AWARD 2017
- 3. FOAID—CREATIVE MINDS NEXT 2018
- 4. 3. FOAID—CREATIVE MINDS NEXT 2019
