Sofa Factory
Furniture & Accessories in Bangalore
Reviews (6)
    • We are into this business past 15years We do manufacture all furniture like SOFA set. bed. dining table. Upholstery Beds. Center table. Home interior.  as par customer needs and we deal in curtains. Wallpaper. Blinds. Flooring. Mattress. And all home decor items 

    Services
    • Furniture and Furnishings. And Interior.
    • Customization in all furniture as par your requirements
    Service areas
    Bangalore India
    Address
    1004/4C. HRBR layout kalyannagar 1st block Horamavu Road dodda banaswadi
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9632129129 www.sofafactory.online

    Reviews

    Hariharan Balakrishnan
    I think location on the map isn't right. For some reason, I wasn't able to find this showroom. Based on poor reviews, I am now glad I didn't find it.
    almost 3 years ago
    sumit Bhardwaj
    Showroom have huge variety of sofa, bed,dining sets and other furniture items. Rates and after sales service is also good.
    over 3 years ago
    Prem Kumar
    Nice collection bought sofa 7 years back no complaint till now nice staff visit again in future for new sofa set
    almost 4 years ago
