    This is Ar.Namrata Jain. Founder of Make my Nest. We undertaken Residencial, Commercial and Hospitality Projects End to end.

    Services provided are:

    - Planning and designing layouts.

    - Civil work

    - Plumbing work

    _Electrical work

    -False ceiling work

    -Painting work

    - Construction work

    • Carpentry work

    - Detail designing of furniture and Execution. We have expert team of vendors working with us who provide end to end Solution under one roof

    Services
    Architectural and Interiors
    Service areas
    • Architecture and interiors
    • Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    Company awards
    Best Bungalow design Award
    Address
    Four Bungalows, Andheri west
    400058 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-7276694287 make-my-nest.com
    Reviews

    Sandesh Jain Sandesh Jain
    Stupendo - fantabulous interiors by MMN....creativity, art, technology is what defines MMN....taking into account my needs n budget MMN made my dream home come true in the stipulated time ....i luv my home now...n MMN made it happen .... Thanx a ton!!!!😊 Wud recommend make my nest to every1 for the classy,decent,economical interiors...namrata jain is indeed determined , dedicated, devoted architect with an awe sense of creating dream homes into reality!!!....
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    debinabraham
    I am totally impressed with the creative designs and home decor concepts presented and executed for my work. MMN and its profound team has unique way of engaging its customer through understanding the requirement and presenting the best craft according to objective. Keep up the good work. One must definitely work with MMN to make their dream home come true.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2018
