Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DECOSPAA INTERIORS LLP
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential Villa Project , DECOSPAA INTERIORS LLP DECOSPAA INTERIORS LLP Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Brown
    Residential Villa Project

    DECOSPAA INTERIORS LLP  is a project management company. It  offers turnkey solutions in providing the  complete package of design, material, labour,supervision and consultancy for making your dream project a reality.

    The projects are designed and executed in the sectors of Residentials Commercials Landscaping Industrial Sports

    We undertake the  responsibility for delivering projects ensuring- Completion of  defined scope of work Excellent quality of design,materials and workmanship On committed time execution Meeting approved budgets Our professional techniques and planning  leads to a hassle free and single point coordination for project works. Our rigorous quality check systems make DECOSPAA your  one stop trusted project partner.

         VISION : To be a global leader in fulfilling the wants  of beautifying spaces affordably. MISSION We exist to meet the aspirations for beautifying spaces through improvement products. We build reputation and teamwork for product and service excellence on every project. Our goal is  to deliver WOW to  our customers,thereby earning their trust . CORPORATE VALUES -Respect and Integrity -Team Spirit -Empowerment and Accountability -Earn trust and long lasting reputation, by excellent results -Understand customers with our heart, and deliver through high professionalism STRATEGY Understanding the needs of various customer segments,intimately Design leadership First with innovative products World class operational excellence Seizing all opportunities ‘Glo-cal’ competitive advantage WE ARE PASSIONATE ABOUT  100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

    Services
    • FLOORINGS
    • CEILINGS
    • CIVIL
    • DESIGNING
    • CARPENTRY
    • ELECTRICAL
    • PLUMBING
    • SPORTS FLOORINGS
    • GYM AREA AND EQUIPMENT'S
    • PLAY AREAS AND EQUIPMENT'S
    • LANDSCAPING
    • DECK FLOORINGS
    • PAINTING
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    • RESIDENTIAL
    • COMMERCIAL
    • SPORTS
    • LANDSCAPE INTERIORS IN PUNE AND MAHARASHTRA
    Company awards
    An ISO 9001:2015 Company
    Address
    141, M.G ROAD ,ABOVE THEMES FURNISHING
    411001 Pune
    India
    +91-9822310009 www.decospaa.com

    Reviews

    Yash Lal
    One stop solution
    2 months ago
    Zarana Tunara
    Decospaa interiors llp not only designed my house in kalyani nagar but I also found myself new family!! Their team is superb and they did not just design and conceptualise my house but also provided complete after services with a lovely warm behaviour and the right amount of professional touch. I really wish to design with Amit and his friendly team again in future. Good luck to you decospaa... Keep rocking!!
    almost 3 years ago
    ANIKET SANGHVI
    Loved the experience, a good professional approach. Thank you so much for the lovely interiors all my family members loved the surprise !
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element