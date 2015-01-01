DECOSPAA INTERIORS LLP is a project management company. It offers turnkey solutions in providing the complete package of design, material, labour,supervision and consultancy for making your dream project a reality.

The projects are designed and executed in the sectors of Residentials Commercials Landscaping Industrial Sports

We undertake the responsibility for delivering projects ensuring- Completion of defined scope of work Excellent quality of design,materials and workmanship On committed time execution Meeting approved budgets Our professional techniques and planning leads to a hassle free and single point coordination for project works. Our rigorous quality check systems make DECOSPAA your one stop trusted project partner.

VISION : To be a global leader in fulfilling the wants of beautifying spaces affordably. MISSION We exist to meet the aspirations for beautifying spaces through improvement products. We build reputation and teamwork for product and service excellence on every project. Our goal is to deliver WOW to our customers,thereby earning their trust . CORPORATE VALUES -Respect and Integrity -Team Spirit -Empowerment and Accountability -Earn trust and long lasting reputation, by excellent results -Understand customers with our heart, and deliver through high professionalism STRATEGY Understanding the needs of various customer segments,intimately Design leadership First with innovative products World class operational excellence Seizing all opportunities ‘Glo-cal’ competitive advantage WE ARE PASSIONATE ABOUT 100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION