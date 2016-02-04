Myspace Architects -

believes that design is primarily the evolution of a strong idea, which is then realized with systematic effortand expertise. We view each project as a unique opportunity to collaborate withour clients to produce creative solutions to their brief. Our work is primarily visual in nature with emphasis on spatial volumes and massing. We believe in creating spaces that are visually interconnected and juxtaposed with voids, colors and textures.Contemporary and innovative solutions create functional and climatically responsive architecture, with the client’s requirements in perspective.

The firm is credited with ongoing projects including residences,group housing, factories, churches & commercial complexes in Delhi, Kerala& Kashmir.

The young team Myspace has received recognition for its design excellence in different categories including architecture & interior.