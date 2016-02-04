Your browser is out-of-date.

Myspace Architects
Architects in Noida
    office interiors
    school library
    Four Star Hotel at Bodhgaya, Bihar
    commercial complex
    Exhibition Pavillion

    Myspace Architects -

    believes that design is primarily the evolution of a strong idea, which is then realized with systematic effortand expertise. We view each project as a unique opportunity to collaborate withour clients to produce creative solutions to their brief.  Our work is primarily visual in nature with emphasis on spatial volumes and massing. We believe in creating spaces that are visually interconnected and juxtaposed with voids, colors and textures.Contemporary and innovative solutions create functional and climatically responsive architecture, with the client’s requirements in perspective.

    The firm is credited with ongoing projects including residences,group housing, factories, churches & commercial complexes in Delhi, Kerala& Kashmir.

    The young team Myspace has received recognition for its design excellence in different categories including architecture & interior.

    Services
    • Architecture Design
    • Interiors
    • Masterplanning
    • Exhibition Design
    Address
    C-6, Sector-48, Noida
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9958537414 www.myspacearchitects.com

    Reviews

    PAYASWANI SUMAN
    Good service
    about 2 months ago
    Dharmendra Kumar
    Good
    9 months ago
    Manu Mathew
    Awesome team- nails their requests. Cool office, easy to locate! Customer centric and definitely knows how to retain theirs
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
