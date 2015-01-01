Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
HansFurniture Studio Pvt. Ltd.
Furniture & Accessories in Gurugram
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    HansFurniture Studio Pvt. Ltd.is first and foremost dedicated to the needs of our customers. Our furniture is made in the INDIA, as are all of the materials we use procure from branded local sources or imported one.
    We're very excited to share our passion and enthusiasm for world class quality of furniture. We love what we do, and we’re the best at it - but don’t take our word for it. We offer following services to our corporate clients / individuals at pay by end user basis: On Site Consultations Space Planning and Furniture arrangement Design Concepts Finishes and Fabric Selection Custom Designs Furniture Delivery & Installation Project Coordination & Management

    Services
    • Modular Office Furniture
    • Ergonomic Office Chairs
    • Institute Furniture manufacturer
    Service areas
    • Manufacturer
    • Supplier
    • Trader
    • Dealer of Modular Office Furniture
    • Office chairs
    • Office Sofa
    • Gurugram
    Company awards
    ISO 9001:2015
    Address
    377, Sector 7, IMT, Manesar,
    122050 Gurugram
    India
    +91-8130492311 www.hansfurniture.in

    Reviews

    Renu Sharma
    Ultimate product, Timely delivery, Nice experience with Hans furniture studio and team. Thanks
    4 months ago
    atul chauhan
    If you are looking for timely delivery, and quality at one point then this is the place. It was the range they have did surprise me. Not to forget the price they offer
    over 3 years ago
    Rajan Singh
    Great innovative designs collection with comptetiv prices
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element