Reigate Builders
Real Estate Agents in Calicut
Reviews (7)
    REIGATE MARVELLA, Reigate Builders
    REIGATE MARVELLA

    Reigate Builders

    Reigate Builders is a Calicut based builder. We offer you a well-designed, fine-tuned home that suit the dreams of our customers through our experts with 25 years of experience in apartment construction along with top builders in south India. We primarily focus on establishing beneficiary ties with our customers. From traditional to contemporary modern architectures, we develop world-class structures that suit best for our patrons.

    Services
    • builders in calicut
    • villas in calicut
    • apartments in calicut
    Service areas
    Calicut
    Address
    Reigate Builders Pvt Ltd 2nd Floor, OSC Complex, Manorama Junction, Nadakkav
    673011 Calicut
    India
    +91-9745605000 www.reigatebuilders.com
    We Reigate Builders provide best construction, contracting and building services in kozhikode and kerala.

    Reviews

    Poorni Harish
    Nice experience.
    about 1 month ago
    HAKSAR CH
    We are extremely delightful to offer affordable luxury flats and villas ine who looking for an affordable home in calicut. Our 28 years of experience in the construction industry promising you quality construction and timely delivery. Currently we are having 10 projects in calicut. Out of which 3 of them are villa projects which is so close to the national highway. All the amenities like schools colleges shopping centers Hospitals are hardly n 1 km radius.
    about 1 year ago
    Rahman ABR _96
    Nice
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element