Reigate Builders is a Calicut based builder. We offer you a well-designed, fine-tuned home that suit the dreams of our customers through our experts with 25 years of experience in apartment construction along with top builders in south India. We primarily focus on establishing beneficiary ties with our customers. From traditional to contemporary modern architectures, we develop world-class structures that suit best for our patrons.
- Services
- builders in calicut
- villas in calicut
- apartments in calicut
- Service areas
- Calicut
- Address
-
Reigate Builders Pvt Ltd 2nd Floor, OSC Complex, Manorama Junction, Nadakkav
673011 Calicut
India
+91-9745605000 www.reigatebuilders.com
Legal disclosure
We Reigate Builders provide best construction, contracting and building services in kozhikode and kerala.