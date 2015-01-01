MAD ARCHITECTS is an innovative Kumbakonam | Madurai | Chennai

Architecture practice firm established in Feb 2015.

MAD ARCH specializes in high-quality designs for all range and type of projects. Its distinctive Architectural and interior design serves range from design ideas, feasibility studies, construction process and through to completion of projects. MAD ARCH combines all aspects of a project from producing concepts, tendering, design management, construction drawings which embraces functionality to aesthetics, project economics, maximizing space, light and form being in harmony with property’s natural surroundings and professionally manages each project through completion. MAD ARCH is committed to creating and delivering the very best design solutions to every client. By working closely with clients, we constantly strive to develop customized solutions; the resultant is always an elegant and functional design solution that results in lasting enjoyment and satisfaction to every individual client.