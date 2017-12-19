Your browser is out-of-date.

Espee Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (8)
Projects

    Design Studio office
    2 bhk
    3 bhk
    Themed Restaurant Project
    4 bhk
    Budget Homes - minimalist interior design

    At Espee Designs we work to add fresh look to homes, offices, restaurants, hotels etc. We are a premium interior brand that believes in urban & innovative design. It combines urban statement with functionality to bring out the best in interiors.  We are designing a rejuvenating break from the constant challenges of modern life.

    From the antique look to a contemporary style, you would get everything here with us. We believe in servicing quality work which ultimately gives it the WOW effect. At our studio, we all work around the comfort zone of our clients, featuring all their needs & requirements. With our inexhaustive range of ideas and interior solutions, we help style your interior space. The inviting, eye-capturing looks of our interiors say it all.

    Services
    • Designing
    • planning
    • Turnkey Projects
    • consulting
    Service areas
    Pune
    Company awards
    • Most Creative & Promising Interior Design Firm .
    • Top 40 Under 40 Women Interior Designers.
    Address
    Espee Designs, Row House number 1, Konark Riviera, near Nyati Unitree, Yerwada-Nagar Road
    411006 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9970340310 www.facebook.com/espeedesigns1

    Reviews

    358abhijeetkale
    Namrata has a very good design sense. I myself having tremendous knowledge in that field i was specially looking for someone with great design sense. I wanted a HOme to live in and not a 5star Hotel which she clearly understood and executed well.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2019
    Dharmesh Kumar
    Great place for interior work
    4 months ago
    Jaskaran Singh Arora
    Excellent work done my Namrata mam and her team. We wanted our office interiors done on a budget. They sent us a detailed questionnaire to help define our aspirations and objectives. Once the expectations were set, we were taken through all the options at various price points to meet our aesthetic requirement and our budgetary constraints.. very professional set of people and timely delivery of project. Will recommend Espee to all my friends and relatives for their home and office interior needs.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
