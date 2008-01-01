An ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company, Steel Pipes & Tubes Industries is India’s most trusted manufacturer, exporter and supplier of stainless steel tubes (ASTM A 312 304/304L, 316/316L), carbon steel pipes (ASTM A A106, A53, API 5L), alloy steel seamless pipes (ASTM A335 P11, P22), mild steel pipes, industrial steel tubes, galvanized steel pipes and black steel pipes.

We can manufacture and supply steel pipes which can be fabricated to customers design and specification in a variety of length and thickness requirements. We can also offer cold drawn seamless steel tubes to meet the custom design and specifications of our customers. We specialise in the manufacture and supply of cold drawn seamless steel tubes, and large diameter stainless steel welded pipes (100% X-Ray Tested). ISO 9001:2008 Certification ensures consistency in our operations and testing procedures.

Steel Pipes and Steel Tubes supplied by Metline Pipes & Tubes are used across wide range of industries including food processing, power generation, oil and gas, petrochemicals, petroleum pipelines, medical equipment, biopharma, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, fertilizer industry, dairy processing, boiler manufacturing and nuclear energy among others.

METLINE has been proudly servicing the steel pipe industry for over 40 years, as a major supplier and manufacturer of custom size steel pipes and steel tubes. We are the exclusive suppliers of stainless steel welded pipes, stainless steel seamless tubes, stainless steel tubing, alloy steel seamless pipes, boiler steel tubes, heat exchanger tubes, capillary tubes, coiled tubing, and galvanized steel pipes. We are serving all major cities and countries in their needs for steel pipes and steel tubes.

Our products are supplied to all major Industrial areas and cities in India such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Pune, Nagpur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Vadodra, Nashik, Faridabad, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Ranchi, Coimbatore, Raipur, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Salem, Bhilai, Bhiwandi, Bikaner, Mangalore, Kochi (Cochin), Bhavnagar, Tirupur, Ankleshwar, Assam, Siliguri, Jamshedpur, Warangal, Nellore, Agartala and Thoothukudi.

Our high quality steel pipes, good customer service, and in house pipes and tubes processing capabilities have made us one of the emerging suppliers for steel pipes and tubes in Middle East countries including Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

India’s #1 Supplier of Stainless Steel Pipes/Tubes, Chrome Moly Pipes,Black Pipes, Galvanised Pipes, Carbon Steel Pipes

Stainless Steel Pipes, Carbon Steel Tubes, Alloy Steel Tubes, MS Pipes Production and Stock Range

Outside Diameter: 6.00 mm OD up to 914.4 mm OD, Sizes up to 24” NB available Ex-stock, OD Size Steel Tubes available Ex-stock

Thickness Range: 0.3mm – 50 mm, SCH 5, SCH10, SCH 40, SCH 80, SCH 80S, SCH 160, SCH XXS, SCH XS

Type: Seamless / ERW / Welded / Fabricated / CDW

Key Steel Pipes & Tubes Products & Grades

1. Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes & Tubes – 304, 304/L, 316/L, 904L, 310S, 321H, 347H, 446

2. Stainless Steel Welded Pipes & Tubes - 304, 304/L, 316/L, 904L, 310S, 321H, 347H, 446

3. Square Stainless Steel Pipes, Round Stainless Steel Tubes,Rectangular Stainless Steel Pipes & Tubes

4. Carbon Steel Seamless Pipes as per ASTM A 106 Grade B/API 5L Grade B/ASTM A 53 Grade B

5. Carbon Steel Seamless Tubes as per BS 3059, ASTM A 179, ASTM A 192, ASTM A 210 GR.A1

6. Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes as per ASTM A335 Grade P1/ P5/ P9 / P11/ P12 / P22 / P91

7. LTCS Pipe - Low Temperature Carbon Steel Pipes as per ASTM A 333 Grade 6

8. Alloy Steel Seamless Tubes as per ASTM A213 Grade T5/T9/T11/T12/T22/T91

9. ERW Black Pipes as per IS:1239/I, IS: 3589 Grade 330 or Grade 410

10. Galvanised Pipes as per IS:1239/I

11. Square and Rectangular Steel Pipes as per IS: 4923

12. ERW Boiler Tubes: BS 3059, ASTM A 214

13. Air Pre Heater Tubes to BS: 6323 PART V

14. Hydraulic Tubes to DIN 2391 ST. 35, ST. 45 & ST. 52

15. Seamless Heat Exchanger Tubes ASTM A 179

16. CDW TUBES IS: 3074 or BS 980

17. CRCA ERW Tubes to IS 3601 OR IS 3074

18. Stainless Steel Electropolished Pipes Manufacturer/Supplier

19. Alloy Steel Fittings Manufacturer - ASTM A234 WP5, P11, P22, P91