Podium IT
Windows in Carnegie
Reviews (5)
    • Podium IT has made a name for itself in the field of IT Support Melbourne. Whether it is business IT support or IT infrastructure for medical establishments, the company has proved its worth in both the spheres.

    Our objective with each of our clients is to act as an extension of their team, and extra hand on a busy day, a person to call when things don’t look right and an ear to listen to frustrations and provide a solution. As such, our services extend far beyond IT support. We offer staff the opportunity to voice efficiency concerns and offer affordable, bespoke solutions that are best for our clients.

    Services
    • IT Support Melbourne
    • Medical IT Support
    • Business IT Support Melbourne
    Service areas
    Carnegie
    Address
    Suite 3 / 321a Koornang Road
    3163 Carnegie
    Australia
    +61-1300859926 podiumit.com.au

    Reviews

    Claire S
    The team at Podium IT have been a pleasure to work with since I signed on. Very friendly staff!
    almost 5 years ago
    Gus Swendson
    Ash from Podium was a pleasure to deal with, really awesome service.
    almost 5 years ago
    Technology Tutorials
    They Guys provide best support on time always!!
    about 4 years ago
