Studio Promada: Top Architects in Kochi
Architects in Kochi
Projects (0) Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
    • Promada is an architectural and product design studio. We are a group of design oriented and initiated professionals swore to provide the best, genuine and utterly innovative design solution with at most level of perfection to all our clients. At promada, designing is devotion to the ultimate deity, beauty with flawless attention to details

    Services
    • Landscape Architects
    • project management
    • Architectural consultancy and building designs
    • Interior design
    • Product design
    • Industrial design
    Service areas
    kochi
    Address
    Mountain house, mountain road, Vyttila
    682019 Kochi
    India
    +91-8129898585 www.studiopromada.com

    Reviews

    Sarath Sasikumar
    To be frank I have never been inside their premises but as I stay 100 meteres from their studio, I often have a glimpse of them whenever I pass. The place looks chic. Recommended!
    7 months ago
    Lakshmi Radhakrishnan
    about 4 years ago
    DANI JAMES
    about 3 years ago
