VCJ DESIGNS
Interior Designers & Decorators in KOLKATA
    • At VCJ Designs, we provide bespoke interior design services offering our clients end to end solutions for any space . We offer the following services -from spatial planning to customised designs & drawings, to project supervision , furniture selection & complete space styling.

    Services
    • VCJ Designs offers bespoke interior design & spatial planning solutions .
    • Complete space planning
    • 3D RENDERED DRAWINGS
    • INTERIOR STYLING
    • PROJECT SUPERVISION & MATERIAL SELECTION
    Service areas
    KOLKATA & MUMBAI
    Address
    1 NS ROAD
    700001 KOLKATA
    India
    +91-9831133356 WWW.VCJDESIGNS.IN
