Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS)
Architects in bangalore
Reviews (3)
    Natures Cradle, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS)
    Natures Cradle, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS)
    Natures Cradle, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS) Floors Bricks
    Natures Cradle
    Company Profile, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS) Villas Concrete Multicolored
    Company Profile
    The Green Endeavour, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS) Villas
    The Green Endeavour, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS) Villas
    The Green Endeavour, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS) Villas
    The Green Endeavour
    Sugar High Bakery, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS) Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood Multicolored
    Sugar High Bakery, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS) Tropical style hospitals Multicolored
    Sugar High Bakery, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS) Tropical style hospitals Multicolored
    Sugar High Bakery
    Cozy Cottage, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS)
    Cozy Cottage, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS)
    Cozy Cottage, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS)
    Cozy Cottage
    Funky Holiday retreat, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS)
    Funky Holiday retreat, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS)
    Funky Holiday retreat, Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS)
    Funky Holiday retreat
    Innovature Research and Design Studio (IRDS) is an interdisciplinary creative practice, trying to weave diverse realms such as architecture, urban fabric and user aspirations into a distinctive pattern of thoughtful design. We create sustainable and innovative solutions for cozy, private and public spaces; to transform everyday user experience. Spaces that can inspire, heal and facilitate its users by sending out positive messages about their existence. Our design process is a measured combination of philosophical , psychological and urban research, in coherence with thoughtful designing for contemporary trends and user preferences. A client focused, value driven approach towards creating responsible built spaces. 

    Architecture is an amalgamation of cultures, lifestyles and aspirations of its users which collectively manifests into an urban space. We work towards reading and understanding urban spaces to identify and find ways to reinforce their strengths, local identity and character. The process of designing a building comes with a responsibility of satisfying user needs, aspirations and trends. We at IRDS aim to create responsive spaces which not just meet the needs of the users but also dynamically stand in harmony with the larger urban and natural space that embodies them

    Services
    • Turnkey Architectural projects
    • turnkey masterplanning projects
    • Turnkey Interior Projects
    • Designing and execution
    Service areas
    • Residential Architecture (Apartments and indivitual villas)
    • Commercial and institutional buildings
    • Campus design projects
    • bangalore
    Address
    #832, 22nd main, 34th Cross, Jayanagar 4th T Block
    560041 bangalore
    India
    +91-9663073644 www.innovatureindia.com

    Mohamed Abdullah
    over 1 year ago
    Chandrakant Raipat
    Excellent Architectural Office with Professional working Aura. Great Experience
    about 1 year ago
    Nikhil Avishek
    They are very client focused.They drew me in me through the innovation and creativity in their work.Highly recommended...
    over 2 years ago
