VeeTee Cucina
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Reviews (7)
    Kids bedroom
    Entertainment unit
    Classic Bedroom Design

    VeeTee Cucina, a renowned interior design and kitchen maker company based at Bengaluru who also provide stunning home interiors for the customers to behold.The design team here combines extraordinary talent and industry experiences to create spaces, that can be a blessing as the exceptionality of each of its clients

    Services
    • Modular Kitchens
    • Wardrobes
    • Living rooms
    • Dining rooms
    • Exterior designs
    • end to end interior solutions
    Service areas
    South India and Bengaluru
    Address
    BKS Complex, Dommasandra
    562125 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9108086444 www.veeteecucina.com

    Reviews

    Surbhi Sharma
    Hi everyone, wanted to recommend Veetee Cucina for home Interior Designing. We've got our home designed from them and were beyond pleased with their design sense, patient attitude, eagerness to deliver better and on time. The entire experience was very smooth and they definitely exceeded our expectations.
    9 months ago
    abhinag palvadi
    Writing this review after 8 years of association with veetee cucina and 4 homes. They are very professional/hospitable and I didn’t have a single complaint till now in any of the homes. Quality of work is to notch. I would recommend to go with them any day.
    about 1 year ago
    ananya chitra
    We approached them for our interiors and they appeared good and knowledgeable with high creativity. Sweejith was the designer for our home. He was able to explain us the designs we proposed and was able to suggest different brand of material we could really use and was close to our budget. The whole team is really good and efficeint.
    over 2 years ago
