Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
URBUNHUT VERNACULARS
Eco-Design in Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • UrbunHut is India's most respected and trusted Mud House contractors, builders, designers and educators. Mud construction is one of the oldest approaches to building walls in India. Living in an Award Winning UrbunHut Vernacular or Mud House means your home will be built to last, is seriously energy efficient and it's healthy for your family and natural. A Mud house is a mind blowing structure; it's sustainable, solar passive and carbon neutral. It's one of the highest rated homes in Indian City's, Resorts, Retreats and farmhouses.

    Address
    110044 Delhi
    India
    +91-9910514460 WWW.URBUNHUT.COM
      Add SEO element