Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhejiang Lejia Electrical Machinery Co Ltd
Textiles & Upholstery in Zhuzhou, Hunan, China
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • cap embroidery machine sale, Zhejiang Lejia Electrical Machinery Co Ltd Zhejiang Lejia Electrical Machinery Co Ltd Windows & doors Curtains & drapes Concrete Beige
    cap embroidery machine sale
    commercial embroidery machine

    Zhejiang Province, China, Zhejiang Lejia Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Key High-tech Enterprise of National Torch Plan, Zhejiang High-tech Enterprise and Zhuji Industrial Scale Enterprise. It’s a professional embroidery machine manufacturer integrated with R&D, spare parts producing, machine body producing, embroidery machine assembling. It’s one of the leading enterprises in embroidery machine industry in China. It covers more than 50,000 square meters, and has more than 200 employees, including 20 senior engineers. It’s awarded with the honor of name brand of zhejiang province, zhejiang advanced export brand and its logo is also rated with zhejiang provincial famous trademark.

    Services
    Embroidery machine
    Service areas
    • Embroidery machine
    • Zhuzhou, Hunan, China
    Address
    311800 Zhuzhou, Hunan, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.lejiaembroidery.com
      Add SEO element