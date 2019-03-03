Your browser is out-of-date.

Outcrop Professional Services
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Outcrop Professional Services is an accomplished, honoured and globally acclaimed interior and exterior designer firm. Our work speaks for us. We have been able to leave visible impression with our designs in all types, be it residential, commercial, hospitality, retail and health care projects. Although based in Bangalore, we have impressions across India, at New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata and across border in Singapore.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decorator
    • Home Decor
    • Office Interiors
    • Home Interior
    • Architect
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Mumbai
    • Pune
    • Delhi
    Company awards
    We have successfully completed 6 large scale commercial projects with a diverse portfolio. We are proud to say that we have been successful in executing 1million + SQFT projects so far.
    Address
    4th Floor, 34/1, Kammanahalli Main Road, St. Thomas Town Post
    560084 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9902449478 www.outcrop.in

    Reviews

    Selma Lobo
    After consulting and getting work estimates from various other interior design firms and not being satisfied with what's come forth, we stumbled upon Outcrop in Kammanahalli. Our experience right from stepping into the office for the first meeting, right up to describing whatever we wanted for our home, to the designers coming and taking measurements and carrying out the work, all went off so smoothly! We'd like to thank the whole team for their hospitality and efforts towards our project and making this dream of having a beautiful home, come true for us.
    about 3 years ago
    Mahesh Raj
    Excellent work delivered at a very competitive price. Their domain knowledge in residential interiors and design services was vast and they never hesitated to revise the drawings, look and feel whenever we wanted. Good team of young and energetic professionals.
    over 3 years ago
    Nagaveni G
    The Outcrop team is like one big happy family. We've always gotten a positive vibe right from the first meeting with them. Since my husband and I are working professionals, we were worried about how we'd complete our renovation without any hassles. Outcrop made it smooth sailing and stress free and I am very thankful to them for that.
    about 3 years ago
