Wow Homz
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Reviews
Projects

    • JP Aggarwal - Interior designing Mumbai, Wow Homz Wow Homz
    JP Aggarwal - Interior designing Mumbai, Wow Homz Wow Homz
    JP Aggarwal - Interior designing Mumbai, Wow Homz Wow Homz
    +21
    JP Aggarwal - Interior designing Mumbai
    Mahesh Mota- Interior designs , Wow Homz Wow Homz
    Mahesh Mota- Interior designs , Wow Homz Wow Homz
    Mahesh Mota- Interior designs , Wow Homz Wow Homz
    +6
    Mahesh Mota- Interior designs
    Harish Raja- Interior Deighns , Wow Homz Wow Homz
    Harish Raja- Interior Deighns , Wow Homz Wow Homz
    Harish Raja- Interior Deighns , Wow Homz Wow Homz
    +14
    Harish Raja- Interior Deighns
    Nilesh Darjee - 2BHK @ Mumbai , Wow Homz Wow Homz Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Beige
    Nilesh Darjee - 2BHK @ Mumbai , Wow Homz Wow Homz Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Beige
    Nilesh Darjee - 2BHK @ Mumbai , Wow Homz Wow Homz Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Beige
    +12
    Nilesh Darjee - 2BHK @ Mumbai
    Sunita Agarwala - 2BHK @ Mumbai , Wow Homz Wow Homz Modern living room Solid Wood Beige
    Sunita Agarwala - 2BHK @ Mumbai , Wow Homz Wow Homz Modern living room Wood Beige
    Sunita Agarwala - 2BHK @ Mumbai , Wow Homz Wow Homz Modern living room Wood Beige
    +15
    Sunita Agarwala - 2BHK @ Mumbai
    Shekhar Salunkhe - 3BHK @ Mumbai , Wow Homz Wow Homz Small bedroom Wood Brown
    Shekhar Salunkhe - 3BHK @ Mumbai , Wow Homz Wow Homz Small bedroom Wood Brown
    Shekhar Salunkhe - 3BHK @ Mumbai , Wow Homz Wow Homz Small bedroom Wood Beige
    +23
    Shekhar Salunkhe - 3BHK @ Mumbai
    Show all 8 projects

    Wow Homz crafts and creates beautiful bespoke interior spaces that turn your house into a beautiful home. Here at Wow Homz we value and understand what our client wants.

    Our Services Includes:

    Home Decoration

    Wowhomz provides best ideas and solutions that make your home warmer and healthier. We crate such beauty and harmony that turn a house into a home where you won’t be able to stop yourself to fall in love with this beautiful and well decorated home.

    Furniture Design

    In case of designing your furniture, we know how to manage right balance between design and functionality. It is an art to turning old furniture into a center of attraction. See more features innovative ideas about furniture and wood designing.

    Interior Designing

    Interior designing is the art and science of exposing the interior of home to make surrounding environment healthier and comfortable. Our experts and certified designers make plan, researches, coordinate and take the task as a challenge.

    Residential Design

    Explore the best residential designs for your home with valuable interior tips and recommendation. We launch residential design project as client outlines his/her needs.

    Villa Design

    Villa is larger than a bungalow but smaller than a mansion. For all kind of villas such as; Countryside villas, urban villas, Luxury villas, Ecological Villas, and Modern villas, Wow Homz offers distinctive and inspirational design ideas that you have never see and experienced before.

    Bungalow Design

    With Wow Homz you will see ideas and inspiration for Bungalows interior designs. Our professional interior designers will deliver you customized bungalow design that will be better than you imagined

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decorator
    • Bungalow Design
    • Villa Design
    • Residential design
    • Furniture Design
    • Home Decoration
    Service areas
    • Mumbai & Thane
    • Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    F-504 ,Spring Grove Uno, Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali—East
    400101 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9819303678
