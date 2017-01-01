Niche Design Loft is a turnkey interior design startup set up in 2017 by Karthik Radhakrishnan, an MS Graduate from the University of Southern California.

Observing the huge unorganised sector in the interior design industry which led to inefficient products and inconvenienced customers, Niche was set up to solve these issues. In a quick time, Niche has acquired a large customer base by focussing mainly on innovative designs, uncompromising quality and dedicated customer support. Our dedicated R&D team has constantly tinkered with the latest innovations, both in the technological and manufacturing sectors. Tying up with state-of-the-art factories all over the country, we have been able to deliver superior quality products in tight turnaround times. We have also ventured in Augmented Reality and Machine Learning, keeping upto date with the technological revolutions around the world. As an effort to break the standard modules of design, Niche has put together a Panel of Architects comprising of over 15 reputed architects from various backgrounds and unique design styles. Niche Design Loft aims to be a pioneer and innovator in the Architecture and Interior Design and leave behind happy customers all over the country.