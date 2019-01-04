Energetic architecture student excelled and highly ranked in various Olympiads and Competitions in School. Won best all-rounder award along with best personality award. Designed climatic responsive residences, sustainable commercial cum apartment complexes, mini civic centre with an auditorium, modern art pavilion and a cafe made of shipping containers. Also, a graphic designer and sportsman.
- Services
- architecture
- interior design
- building design and modelling
- 3d modelling
- Service areas
- architecture, Brahmapur, and Bhubaneshwar
- Company awards
- Enthusiastic learner and leader for various workshops and NASA India Conventions. Top 7 finalist in the SAARC Countries for NASA India Industrial Design Competition for innovative exo-space design.
- Address
-
NIT
760003 Bhubaneshwar
India
+91-7008803318 www.linkedin.com/in/rakeshkpanigrahi