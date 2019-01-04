Your browser is out-of-date.

alphaarchie
Architects in Bhubaneshwar
Reviews
Projects

    Portfolio

    Energetic architecture student excelled and highly ranked in various Olympiads and Competitions in School. Won best all-rounder award along with best personality award. Designed climatic responsive residences, sustainable commercial cum apartment complexes, mini civic centre with an auditorium, modern art pavilion and a cafe made of shipping containers. Also, a graphic designer and sportsman.

    Services
    • architecture
    • interior design
    • building design and modelling
    • 3d modelling
    Service areas
    architecture, Brahmapur, and Bhubaneshwar
    Company awards
    Enthusiastic learner and leader for various workshops and NASA India Conventions. Top 7 finalist in the SAARC Countries for NASA India Industrial Design Competition for innovative exo-space design.
    Address
    NIT
    760003 Bhubaneshwar
    India
    +91-7008803318 www.linkedin.com/in/rakeshkpanigrahi
