Anubhuti interior designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
    • Hello,

    We are based From Pune

    Anubhuti Interior Design Services

    DESIGN

           Design is the core of process, one can say it is soul of whole process. Hence at Anubhuti all designers have completed course

    “DIPLOMA IN INTERIOR & DECORATION”. Further more keeping pace with technology, today  as Anubhuti we deliver design using latest

    software tools, like AutoCAD, Google SketchUP,3DMax ,Vray, Photo shop.

    PROJECT PLANNING

                  With a sound of design, the project execution is planned meticulosly.This involves, Getting material quantities right, ensuring timely

    material delivery schedule, and allotment of labor in an efficient manner.

                Proper planning enables efficient Cost Control, and On Time work delivery

    •The prime inspiration for starting ‘Anubhuti’ was to create an organization which kept the client at the center and deliver services that will be

         the best in the field of interior design.

    •The main motivators behind this philosophy are Mr RAJESH THAKKAR and Mrs ARTI RAJESH THAKKAR, each of them having an experience of

           over 12  years in the field, hands on experience.

    • They have worked extensively on site, and co-ordinated with domestic  vendors and clients to deliver...

    •Today  Anubhuti has developed its own core team of professionals from carpenters to painters to ACP installers. 

        Each member is professionally trained under the due diligence of Mr Rajesh  Thakkar  all work: be it flooring, plumbing, electricals, exteriors,

    • AC installation…etc all are done under a single roof.

    •Anubhuti  provides comprehensive services to you, each and every expertise is available with us,

    Diploma in interior designing, 12+ years of experience in the field of designing, site handling, coordination work, project management consultancy, documentation and interior projects. Presently working with my own firm name ANUBHUTI INTERIOR DESIGNERS.

    Services
    • 1) Designing & consulting
    • Turnkey projects for both Residential and commercial
    Service areas
    pune
    Address
    411037 Pune
    India
    +91-9890741941 www.facebook.com/pg/AnubhutiInteriors/ads
      Add SEO element