Hello,

We are based From Pune

Anubhuti Interior Design Services

DESIGN

Design is the core of process, one can say it is soul of whole process. Hence at Anubhuti all designers have completed course

“DIPLOMA IN INTERIOR & DECORATION”. Further more keeping pace with technology, today as Anubhuti we deliver design using latest

software tools, like AutoCAD, Google SketchUP,3DMax ,Vray, Photo shop.

PROJECT PLANNING

With a sound of design, the project execution is planned meticulosly.This involves, Getting material quantities right, ensuring timely

material delivery schedule, and allotment of labor in an efficient manner.

Proper planning enables efficient Cost Control, and On Time work delivery

•The prime inspiration for starting ‘Anubhuti’ was to create an organization which kept the client at the center and deliver services that will be

the best in the field of interior design.

•The main motivators behind this philosophy are Mr RAJESH THAKKAR and Mrs ARTI RAJESH THAKKAR, each of them having an experience of

over 12 years in the field, hands on experience.

• They have worked extensively on site, and co-ordinated with domestic vendors and clients to deliver...

•Today Anubhuti has developed its own core team of professionals from carpenters to painters to ACP installers.

Each member is professionally trained under the due diligence of Mr Rajesh Thakkar all work: be it flooring, plumbing, electricals, exteriors,

• AC installation…etc all are done under a single roof.

•Anubhuti provides comprehensive services to you, each and every expertise is available with us,

Diploma in interior designing, 12+ years of experience in the field of designing, site handling, coordination work, project management consultancy, documentation and interior projects. Presently working with my own firm name ANUBHUTI INTERIOR DESIGNERS.

PRESENTING

2DPLAN,ELETRICAL LAYOUT IN AUTOCAD SOFTWARE

SKETCHUP IS ALSO USE AS WELL FOR 3D DESIGNING OPTIONAL

FINAL PRESENTATION DONE IN PHOTOSHOP…..

I