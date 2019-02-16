Kalatrava79.com takes an opportunity to introduce ourselves as highly professional and innovative team of young architect’s, interior designers and engineer’s. We have a team of 25 members at our studio. We have established ourselves in this field since last 17 Years, and successfully completed more than one thousand projects with over 20 million Sq.ft of spaces designed which includes operative and private sector banks, financial institutions, Schools, shopping malls, sports complex, industrial structure, many flats, and new trend bungalows, residential Complex, resorts, green homes, warehousing and chowk’s. To add More value to construction industry we started kalatrava79.com from year 2014.These are exciting times for real estate in Navi Mumbai.