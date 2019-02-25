Your browser is out-of-date.

Abhir Group
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (0)
    A firm than delivers more than the commitment

    Services
    • Architecture
    • interiors
    • urban design
    • landscape design
    Service areas
    Maharashtra and Mumbai
    Company awards
    • WAF 2017—project shortlisted as the 10 best schools in the world for Wockhardt Global School, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The project was handled in the capacity of associate architect and lead designer.
    • The Chicago Athanaeum Museum of Architecture and Design—International award 2018—The project was handled in the capacity of associate architect and lead designer.
    Address
    1B88, Paragon plaza, Phoenix market city, Kurla West
    400070 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9769749068
