CurtisandHayes
Furniture & Accessories in Gurgaon
    • European style furniture becomes a reality in the Indian household and the credit goes to Curtis and Hayes for such a reformation. This unique online furniture store presents the widest collection of high street fashion furniture from different parts of Europe such in France, Germany, Italy and others. Curtis and Hayes bring forth the exclusively designed furniture that combines luxury with affordability.

    This store intent to provide all the stylish and luxury furniture online in India which are presented in the high street design at an unbelievably low price. This price range is possible because one just need to pay for the product design and the product itself rather than unnecessary payments for the middlemen, storeroom and staffs expenses and retailer’s cut. Therefore the Indian shoppers are laid out the opportunity to purchase furniture that is designed by talented designers in Europe. This furniture comes along with the assurance of best quality of raw materials. An added characteristic of this store is its agility; the designed furniture introduced in European high street fashion shows is visible in the Curtis and Hayes website within the span of 60-70 days. Therefore one just needs to venture into consumer friendly website to learn more about it and can directly purchase high quality designer furniture in India.

    Services
    Luxury Furniture Online
    Service areas
    India and gurgaon
    Address
    305, Plot No 47 Sector 56 Gurgaon 122002 Haryana – INDIA
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9999888557 www.curtisandhayes.com
