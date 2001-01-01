Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Chaney Architects
Architects in Pune
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • HYDE PARK TOWER, BIBBEWADI, PUNE, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Modern houses
    HYDE PARK TOWER, BIBBEWADI, PUNE, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Modern houses
    HYDE PARK TOWER, BIBBEWADI, PUNE, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Modern houses
    +7
    HYDE PARK TOWER, BIBBEWADI, PUNE
    Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
    Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
    Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
    +11
    Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune
    Private Residence in Koregaon Park, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
    Private Residence in Koregaon Park, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
    Private Residence in Koregaon Park, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
    +11
    Private Residence in Koregaon Park, Pune
    Ruby Hall Clinic - Wanowrie hospital, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Commercial spaces
    Ruby Hall Clinic - Wanowrie hospital, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Commercial spaces
    Ruby Hall Clinic - Wanowrie hospital, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Commercial spaces
    +7
    Ruby Hall Clinic - Wanowrie hospital
    Ruby Hall Clinic - Hinjewadi, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Commercial spaces
    Ruby Hall Clinic - Hinjewadi, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Commercial spaces
    Ruby Hall Clinic - Hinjewadi, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Commercial spaces
    +1
    Ruby Hall Clinic - Hinjewadi, Pune

    Chaney Architects, established in 1982 is considered as one of the leading architectural practices in the country.

    The practice has established a track record of excellence in architecture, planning and interior design and executed over 650 projects. They encompass large scale housing and private residences, high-tech health care facilities, prominent commercial buildings and major projects like industrial townships and master planning of hill stations.

    The most significant concepts of Chaney Architects work are simple elegant designs, timeless architecture and commitment to quality. Our architecture shows how plain geometry, layered definition of spaces and passion for quality, allows us to create clear and comprehensible spaces.

    The practice has won many accolades for various categories. We have the expertise and resources at par with the fast changing international technologies to execute projects at home and abroad.

    With our experienced and dynamic young team of architects, our no compromise attitude and excellent quality assurance system enables us to provide zero error work to our client’s satisfaction.

    We remain focused on providing quality service to our clients and deliver drawings and documents to international standards. We provide solutions that are appropriate, practical and cost effective. We are aware that our architecture will affect the lives of all those who come in contact with it directly or indirectly. We therefore carry a responsibility to the community at large.

    The practice is managed by Iqbal Chaney assisted by a team of architects.

    Iqbal Chaney trained in Mumbai and London and worked in London and Tripoli, Libya before returning to India to set up the practice.

    After striving for a quarter of a century to attain a level of competence which matched international norms we looked beyond to expand our practice.

    Services
    architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Healthcare
    • residential
    • Retail
    • hospitality
    • Commercial and Industrial
    Company awards
    • IIA Snowcem award, February 1994     :  For excellence in urban architecture.
    • JIIA award, July 2001                              : For excellence in industrial architecture 
    • AESA Kumar award, 2002                      :  For best residential complex 
    • AESA Beharay Rathi award, 2007         : For best project in 
    •                                                                  non-residential category
    • Creative Excellence Honour, 2008         :  For excellence in architecture
    • IAA Award (AYA 2008)                          : For Ruby Hall Cancer Center (Healthcare)
    • IIID Healthcare Award 2013                   : For Ruby Hall Wanowrie hospital
    • Show all 8 awards
    Address
    315, Metro House, Mangaldas Road, Pune
    411001 Pune
    India
    +91-2026161641 www.chaneyarchitects.com
    Legal disclosure

    Please send your request to ica@chaneyarchitects.com

    CHANEY ARCHITECTS

      Add SEO element