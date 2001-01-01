Chaney Architects, established in 1982 is considered as one of the leading architectural practices in the country.

The practice has established a track record of excellence in architecture, planning and interior design and executed over 650 projects. They encompass large scale housing and private residences, high-tech health care facilities, prominent commercial buildings and major projects like industrial townships and master planning of hill stations.

The most significant concepts of Chaney Architects work are simple elegant designs, timeless architecture and commitment to quality. Our architecture shows how plain geometry, layered definition of spaces and passion for quality, allows us to create clear and comprehensible spaces.

The practice has won many accolades for various categories. We have the expertise and resources at par with the fast changing international technologies to execute projects at home and abroad.

With our experienced and dynamic young team of architects, our no compromise attitude and excellent quality assurance system enables us to provide zero error work to our client’s satisfaction.

We remain focused on providing quality service to our clients and deliver drawings and documents to international standards. We provide solutions that are appropriate, practical and cost effective. We are aware that our architecture will affect the lives of all those who come in contact with it directly or indirectly. We therefore carry a responsibility to the community at large.

The practice is managed by Iqbal Chaney assisted by a team of architects.

Iqbal Chaney trained in Mumbai and London and worked in London and Tripoli, Libya before returning to India to set up the practice.

After striving for a quarter of a century to attain a level of competence which matched international norms we looked beyond to expand our practice.