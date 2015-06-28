Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
City Trend
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ahmedabad
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bamboo Hut | Bamboo House | Bamboo Gazebo | Bamboo Cottage for Hotel Resort Restaurant, City Trend City Trend Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Bamboo
    Bamboo Hut | Bamboo House | Bamboo Gazebo | Bamboo Cottage for Hotel Resort Restaurant, City Trend City Trend Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Bamboo
    Bamboo Hut | Bamboo House | Bamboo Gazebo | Bamboo Cottage for Hotel Resort Restaurant, City Trend City Trend Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Bamboo
    +1
    Bamboo Hut | Bamboo House | Bamboo Gazebo | Bamboo Cottage for Hotel Resort Restaurant
    Balcony Bamboo Curtains Blinds Outdoor Curtains Bamboo Stick Blinds, City Trend City Trend Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Bamboo Brown
    Balcony Bamboo Curtains Blinds Outdoor Curtains Bamboo Stick Blinds, City Trend City Trend Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Bamboo Brown
    Balcony Bamboo Curtains Blinds Outdoor Curtains Bamboo Stick Blinds, City Trend City Trend Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Bamboo Brown
    Balcony Bamboo Curtains Blinds Outdoor Curtains Bamboo Stick Blinds
    Bamboo Curtains/Blinds for Balcony & Windows, which protects from Rain & Direct Sunlight, City Trend City Trend Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Bamboo Green
    Bamboo Curtains/Blinds for Balcony & Windows, which protects from Rain & Direct Sunlight, City Trend City Trend Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Bamboo Green
    Bamboo Curtains/Blinds for Balcony & Windows, which protects from Rain & Direct Sunlight, City Trend City Trend Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Bamboo Green
    +1
    Bamboo Curtains/Blinds for Balcony & Windows, which protects from Rain & Direct Sunlight
    Kutchi Lippan Work, Beautiful Mud Mirror Wall Art, Attractive Wall Decoration Ideas, Mud Art, City Trend City Trend Modern walls & floors
    Kutchi Lippan Work, Beautiful Mud Mirror Wall Art, Attractive Wall Decoration Ideas, Mud Art, City Trend City Trend Classic style walls & floors Multicolored
    Kutchi Lippan Work, Beautiful Mud Mirror Wall Art, Attractive Wall Decoration Ideas, Mud Art, City Trend City Trend Walls & flooringPictures & frames
    +1
    Kutchi Lippan Work, Beautiful Mud Mirror Wall Art, Attractive Wall Decoration Ideas, Mud Art
    Mud Mirror Lippan Work Artist, Kutchi Traditional Wall Art Work, Beautiful Wall Design Concept Gujarat India, City Trend City Trend ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Mud Mirror Lippan Work Artist, Kutchi Traditional Wall Art Work, Beautiful Wall Design Concept Gujarat India, City Trend City Trend ArtworkOther artistic objects Multicolored
    Mud Mirror Lippan Work Artist, Kutchi Traditional Wall Art Work, Beautiful Wall Design Concept Gujarat India, City Trend City Trend ArtworkOther artistic objects Multicolored
    +1
    Mud Mirror Lippan Work Artist, Kutchi Traditional Wall Art Work, Beautiful Wall Design Concept Gujarat India

    We bring indian traditional wallart called Mud Mirror Work(Lippan Work) from kutchh to its audience.

    We offer high quality portable mud mirror work frame which can be moved from one place or wall to the other and can be installed as per requirement and choice. This amazing work of art is no more a onetime use thing but can be reused as many times as desired. The material used in the frame is ensured to be of best quality which guarantees durability and reliability to the product. It looks very attractive in hotel, restaurants, offices, behind reception counter, waiting areas, restaurant walls, villas, farm house and many more locations. For more details call us on +91 9924056867.

    Services
    • Interior Designing & Decorators
    • Handicrafts
    • Fashion
    • Trends
    • Wall Decoration
    • Creative Wall Texture
    • Kutchi Traditional Wall Art Work
    • Attractive Kutchi Mud Mirror Work
    • Mud Mirror Handworked Wall Art
    • Kutchi Mud Mirror Lippan Artist
    • Kutchi Mud Mirror Wallart Work
    • Attractive Designer Wall Piece
    • Kutchi Mud Mirror Lippan Work
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    World Wide
    Address
    5
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9924056867

    Reviews

    City Trend City Trend
    Very Clear Work in Time
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2020
    Edit
      Add SEO element