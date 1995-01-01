Your browser is out-of-date.

Yingkou Xinxing Electronic Technology Co., Ltd
    • Home gas detector, Yingkou Xinxing Electronic Technology Co., Ltd Yingkou Xinxing Electronic Technology Co., Ltd HouseholdSmall appliances Plastic Blue
    Home gas detector

    Yingkou Xinxing Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (formerly Yingkou Electronic
    Technology Application Research Institute) was established in 1995, with a history of more than 20 years of research and development, production, sales and service as one of the high-tech gas detector manufacturers and suppliers.

    The company is located in the west of Yingkou City, China (Liaoning) Free
    Trade Zone. It has an experienced and high-level technical R&D team. The gas-powered vehicle and marine combustible gas detector device independently developed by the company is the first in China, filling the domestic gap. The products were used as only designated products of gas vehicle by “2008 Beijing Olympics Games”and“2011 Shenzhen Universiade ”.The remote control system of the Internet of Things gas alarm developed by the company is the leading technology in China.

    The company's alarm products are widely used in ships, industrial and mining enterprises, commercial drinks, residential areas, etc., especially the ship alarm equipment has been applied to defense ships.

    Services
    Gas detector, Hydrogen detector, and gas alarm controller
    Service areas
    America and Yingkou,Liaoning
    Address
    No. 3, Fengguang Lane, West District
    115000 Yingkou,Liaoning
    China
    +86-13941777044 www.chinagasalarm.com
      Add SEO element